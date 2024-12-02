DTCC launches next-generation equities data portals

DTCC has announced plans to launch next-generation equities data portals for clients, built on Snowflake's AI Data Cloud platform.

Following this announcement, DTCC has announced plans to launch next-generation equities data portals, providing clients with consolidated access to clearing, settlement, and post-trade processing data through a redesigned interface powered by Snowflake's AI Data Cloud platform.

The portals will consolidate data from DTCC subsidiaries National Securities Clearing Corporation (NSCC) and Depository Trust Corporation (DTC), as well as DTCC's Institutional Trade Processing (ITP) suite of post-trade solutions. The development was shaped through direct client engagement, including input on data requirements and reviews of early-stage designs.

Portal capabilities and technical infrastructure

According to the official press release, built on Snowflake's enterprise platform, the portals are set to offer intuitive dashboards, data visualisations, and customisable analytics tools. Key capabilities include consolidated historical clearing and settlement metrics across NSCC and DTC services, settlement rate insights by asset class, visibility into outstanding exceptions, industry benchmarking, and the ability to drill down from aggregate metrics to individual trade-level records. Users will also be able to create tailored queries and pivot tables through flexible, customisable views.

The portals are designed to give firms greater transparency into their operational performance, with regularly refreshed data intended for analytical rather than transactional use.

Rollout timeline

The Securities Data Experiences portal — combining NSCC and DTC data — is currently in beta testing with early-adopter firms and is scheduled for a full client launch in Q1 2026. The redesigned ITP Analytics portal is projected to follow in Q2 2026.

The staged rollout reflects DTCC's broader ongoing effort to modernise client-facing infrastructure across its post-trade services. As the central market infrastructure for the global financial services industry, DTCC processes transactions across equities, fixed income, and derivatives markets, making the accessibility and clarity of its operational data a material concern for a wide range of institutional participants.

The integration of Snowflake's cloud data platform signals a continued shift within post-trade infrastructure towards scalable, cloud-native architectures. For firms managing clearing and settlement workflows at scale, access to structured analytics and benchmarking tools represents a development in how post-trade performance can be monitored and assessed.

A company official described the initiative as a significant milestone in DTCC's continuing transformation, noting the combination of DTCC's data assets with a cloud-native platform as central to delivering a scalable and high-performance client experience.