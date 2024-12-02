Bulgaria-based Payhawk has announced new capabilities for its Financial Controller Agent, enabling it to retrieve invoices directly from vendor portals, including those protected by Cloudflare, after an employee authenticates the agent in a secure browser session.

The feature is currently available in preview for selected customers and is expected to reach general availability for all Payhawk users later in 2026 at no additional cost.

The company estimates that its customers will need to collect more than 500,000 online invoices in 2026. At an average of approximately three minutes per invoice, Payhawk projects the automation could save the equivalent of four years of manual processing across its customer base.

Addressing a persistent gap in invoice processing

For many finance teams, invoice collection from vendor portals remains a manual process conducted outside the finance system. Employees typically log into vendor portals, locate invoices, download them, and upload them separately to their expenses platform. Payhawk notes that while expenses paid at point-of-sale terminals are captured instantly, online invoices take an average of 12.6 days to process.

The Financial Controller Agent addresses this by searching vendor portals, downloading invoices, automatically coding required fields, and submitting them on the user's behalf. The capability integrates with more than 60 systems, enabling real-time reconciliation and expense automation.

Hristo Borisov, co-founder and CEO of Payhawk, described invoice retrieval as the most requested feature on the platform since the company's founding in 2018, noting that AI agents solve the problem by handling the full retrieval and coding process on behalf of users.

The Cloudflare integration relies on the company's Verified Bots programme, which uses HTTP message signatures to allow bots to authenticate themselves cryptographically. Bryan Becker, Product Management Director at Cloudflare, stated that the approach allows businesses to automate complex workflows such as invoice retrieval without compromising site security or integrity.

Expanded agent capabilities

Payhawk is also extending this delegation functionality to its Travel agent, which currently handles flight and hotel bookings. The company has indicated that the Travel agent will soon proactively book ground transportation upon flight arrival. Further planned capabilities include obtaining boarding passes, ordering rides, and making purchases through its Procurement agent.