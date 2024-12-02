BEA International Bank, the newly established French subsidiary of Algeria-based Banque Extérieure d'Algérie (BEA), has gone live with Temenos Core Banking and Financial Crime Mitigation (FCM), deployed as a cloud-native SaaS solution.

The implementation was delivered in collaboration with Temenos and delivery partner LTIMindtree.

BEA International Bank has officially launched operations in France, with branches open in Paris, Marseille, and Saint-Denis. The bank holds approval from France's banking and insurance supervisory authority, the Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel et de Résolution (ACPR), and the European Central Bank (ECB). Its offering covers current and savings accounts, mortgage financing, and services for professionals and businesses operating locally and internationally.

Technology deployment and selection rationale

The go-live encompasses Temenos Core Banking and FCM as Temenos SaaS, alongside regulatory reporting tools configured to French requirements. Temenos Country Model Bank accelerators, pre-configured templates covering product configurations and compliance requirements, were used to support faster deployment and regulatory alignment.

BEA International Bank selected the Temenos platform for its SaaS delivery model, core banking capabilities, and integrated tooling for digital transformation. The cloud-native deployment is intended to provide the bank with the scalability to expand its service offering as its French operations grow.

Mohammed-Lamine Lebbou, Managing Director of BEA International Bank, said the Temenos SaaS deployment simplified the rollout of core banking functionality for the new operation and provides the flexibility to deliver services while supporting long-term growth ambitions in France.

Santhosh Rao, Managing Director for MEA at Temenos, noted that the go-live reflects the company's track record of supporting banks across Europe in building and scaling operations using cloud core banking technology.

Strategic context

The launch of BEA International Bank forms part of BEA's broader strategy to establish a presence in Europe. France represents the group's first European market, and the SaaS-based deployment model is designed to support further geographic expansion from that base. The use of a cloud-native core banking platform from inception, rather than migrating from a legacy system, reflects an approach increasingly adopted by newly chartered banks seeking operational agility from the outset.