Revolut Business launches Titan corporate card in the UK

Revolut Business has launched Titan, its first ultra-premium corporate card, powered by Visa, for businesses across the UK.

Following this announcement, Revolut Business has introduced Titan, a corporate card designed to combine executive travel benefits with integrated expense management tools, marking the company's first product in the ultra-premium corporate card segment. The card is available to all UK business customers at GBP 65 plus VAT per user per month.

The launch follows independent survey data commissioned by Revolut Business, which found that 82% of UK business decision-makers plan to increase travel spend in 2026, while 34% report a lack of visibility over employee expenditure when staff are travelling abroad. Titan is positioned as a response to this gap, offering real-time expense tracking, automated receipt matching, and reconciliation tools within the same platform businesses use for their core financial operations.

Travel, connectivity and lifestyle benefits

According to the official press release, beyond the expense management layer, the card includes access to more than 600 airport lounges worldwide, travel insurance, and purchase protection covering delays and lost luggage. Users receive a 10GB monthly global data allowance across more than 100 countries. An annual allocation of GBP 4,000 in business subscriptions, covering services such as The Economist, WeWork, and Perplexity, is also included.

Titan users earn RevPoints at a 1:1 rate, which can be transferred to a personal Revolut account and redeemed against airline miles, accommodation, experiences, and gift cards. Revolut Business noted that more than 80% of its business customers had requested this feature. Furthermore, the card runs on Visa's commercial card infrastructure, providing the network security and processing capability that underpins the product's cross-border functionality.

Market context

The Titan card represents a deliberate move upmarket, targeting businesses that require both premium travel perks for employees and the financial controls expected by finance teams managing global spend. At the same time, the corporate card market has traditionally been served by legacy banking providers, with limited integration between rewards programmes and expense management platforms. Products that consolidate both within a single environment remain relatively scarce, particularly at the premium end of the market.

Revolut Business serves hundreds of thousands of business customers globally. The UK launch of Titan adds a high-end tier to its existing commercial card offering, with the company citing both the volume of travel spend among its customer base and the demand for centralised financial oversight as the primary drivers behind the product's development.