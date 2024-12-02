Bravo has secured a USD 237 million credit facility from Fortress Investment Group to expand its credit division and debt settlement operations in Spain.

Following this announcement, debt management firm Bravo has secured a USD 237 million credit facility from Fortress Investment Group, with proceeds earmarked for expanding its credit division and broadening its debt settlement operations in Spain.

The facility represents a significant capital commitment to Bravo's integrated model, which combines debt settlement with direct credit provision. Under its approach, Bravo begins with a personalised financial assessment for each client, then extends credit to enable those clients to settle outstanding debts at a discount. The company positions this dual-function process as a mechanism for resolving consumer over-indebtedness in a structured and sustainable manner.

Scale and track record

According to the press release, Fortress Investment Group, a global investment manager, joins a roster of institutional backers that includes BBVA Spark, as well as GPF Capital, the US-based debt resolution firm Achieve, and Cercano Capital, the investment vehicle managing assets. The involvement of Fortress reflects broader institutional interest in technology-enabled consumer debt management, particularly in European markets where household over-indebtedness remains a structural concern. Spain, in particular, has seen growing demand for alternative debt resolution services as regulatory frameworks around consumer credit continue to evolve.

A company official at Fortress noted that Bravo has developed a platform combining technology and financial experience to address debt at scale, and that the financing reflects confidence in the firm's capabilities and the long-term potential of its credit division.

For Bravo, the facility advances a capital strategy that has progressively attracted both venture-oriented and institutional investors, signalling growing market validation for the debt settlement and credit origination model it has built over more than 15 years of operation. Following this investiment, the company will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.