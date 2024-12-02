People First Bank has launched 80 new ATMs, having them operate 24/7 in all its branches across Australia by the end of March 2026.

Branded as Smart ATMs, the machines offer faster and more reliable services, as well as a range of improved options once fully enabled. These features will allow users to select preferred withdrawal denominations across USD 20, USD 50 and USD 100 notes, receive SMS receipts, as well as printed ones, and make contactless withdrawals by swiping a card or mobile phone, as well as leveraging the deposit-taking option, excluding cheques.

Upgraded ATMs for Australians

Heritage Bank and People’s Choice merged in 2023 to become People First Bank, a customer-owned bank in Australia. The Heritage Bank and People’s Choice brands still remain in the market until the transition to the new brand is complete, with the rebranding beginning in 2026.

New ATMs have already been placed in the bank’s branches in Flinders Street and Norwood in South Australia, as well as in Queensland in the Heritage Bank branches in Maroochydore, Chermside, Toowoomba (Grand Central), Morayfield and Helensvale.

The machines are installed in collaboration with Armaguard, an Australia-based supplier of end-to-end ATM solutions, and the process will have no impact on customer access to other ATMs or networks, as mentioned by the bank. People First Bank mentioned that its goal is to make banking easier for its customers at every stage, leveraging digital technology to offer secure and fast solutions for clients seeking less complexity.

As the launch continues, customers will be kept fully informed with the transition and installation dates and processes, aiming to minimise any disruption to their normal banking experience. The bank’s core mission is to continue to be customer-focused and tailor its solutions to its users’ demands and needs while being compliant with local and global regulatory requirements.