Trading 212 has introduced automatic tax processing in the region of Germany, aiming to focus on offering local investors a long-awaited feature.

Following this announcement, the new feature is expected to simplify tax handling through the process of applying relevant taxation automatically and in real time. Necessary information and data on all investment activities will also be available in real time.

In parallel with this update, Trading 212 will continue to expand its product offering for customers and partners in the region of Europe, while also meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients in an ever-evolving market and remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.

Accelerating development and optimising customer experience

Trading 212 represents a fintech company that focuses on making wealth building accessible to several customers and clients, as well as optimising the investment industry by eliminating unnecessary fees, providing intuitive technology and optimised financial products, while delivering access to stocks, ETFs, savings accounts, and debit cards as well.

This announcement follows the company’s partnership with Marqeta, which saw Marqeta’s platform powering the Trading 212 debit card, a product that was developed in order to provide users with the overall ability to make transactions on the Trading 212 platform without incurring foreign exchange or account fees. Furthermore, users were given the possibility to earn 0.5% cashback on their spending, which can be reinvested directly within the Trading 212 platform.

This product was designed to deepen the connection between Trading 212 and its users, while also facilitating daily transactions and keeping the platform top of mind. Trading 212 focused on offering zero-commission stock trading in the regions of the UK and Europe as well.