Marqeta’s platform powers the Trading 212 debit card, which provides users with the ability to make transactions on the Trading 212 platform without incurring foreign exchange or account fees. Additionally, users can earn 0.5% cashback on their spending, which can be reinvested directly within the Trading 212 platform.

This new product is designed to deepen the connection between Trading 212 and its over 3 million users, facilitating daily transactions while keeping the platform top of mind. Trading 212 has been a disruptive force in the financial services sector, offering zero-commission stock trading in the UK and Europe. Since its launch in 2016, the Trading 212 app has become one of the most downloaded investing apps in the UK.













The company aims to make financial markets more accessible to the public, providing easy-to-use tools for individuals looking to start their wealth-building journey. The collaboration with Marqeta helps the company expand its operations into new countries by simplifying the card-issuing and payment processing aspects of its business.

Marqeta’s platform is certified to operate in more than 40 countries, which allows companies like Trading 212 to enter new markets more efficiently by reducing the time required for launching in each region independently. The platform’s scalability and flexibility are key factors in facilitating Trading 212’s rapid expansion across Europe.





Deal details and about the company

In addition to its card-issuing capabilities, Marqeta’s platform also supports Trading 212 with a range of fraud prevention tools. These include Real Time Decisioning, which leverages AI to detect high-risk transactions, and 3D Secure, an added security measure that requires additional user verification during payments. These tools aim to enhance the security and reliability of the Trading 212 card, providing customers with peace of mind while making transactions.

Marqeta processed over USD 200 billion in annual payment volume in 2023, and its platform is used by businesses across multiple industries to embed financial services into their existing offerings. The company’s infrastructure allows clients like Trading 212 to focus on growing their user base and expanding their services, while Marqeta manages the complex aspects of payment processing and card issuance. This partnership highlights Marqeta’s role as a key enabler of financial innovation, supporting its clients’ expansion and operational efficiency.