CredAble, a global working capital technology platform, has partnered with Citi to improve the digitisation of trade finance controls and strengthen post-disbursement invoice validation across international markets.

The collaboration focuses on improving transparency, compliance, and operational efficiency within digital trade finance and working capital financing ecosystems.

The partnership introduces a white-labelled technology solution powered by CredAble and embedded into Citi’s digital trade loan journey. The platform adds a structured verification layer designed to support invoice authenticity checks and reduce risks associated with fraud, duplication, and data inconsistencies. Corporate clients and their suppliers benefit from a unified digital workflow that enables end-to-end processing, from invoice submission through to verification and financing, with minimal manual intervention.

The solution validates invoices against government-backed digital public infrastructure. It cross-checks more than ten critical data fields, including invoice numbers, transaction values, dates, tax identifiers, and transport-related information. This approach improves audit readiness, reduces exception handling, and strengthens internal controls for enterprises operating across multiple jurisdictions.

Digitisation trends and trade finance data

Global trade finance remains heavily paper-based, with industry estimates suggesting that over 70% of trade transactions still rely on manual documentation. According to the Asian Development Bank, the global trade finance gap exceeded USD 2.5 trillion in recent years, disproportionately affecting small and medium-sized suppliers. Digitisation and automation are increasingly viewed as essential to closing this gap, reducing processing costs, and enabling faster access to liquidity.

Invoice fraud and duplicate financing continue to pose material risks for banks and corporates. Industry studies estimate that invoice-related fraud accounts for billions of dollars in annual losses globally, with manual verification processes contributing to delays of up to 10–15 days in trade loan disbursements. Automated invoice validation platforms can reduce processing time by more than 50% while improving data accuracy and compliance outcomes.

The CredAble-powered platform provides a single administrative dashboard for corporate clients, offering consolidated visibility across suppliers and financed invoices. This reduces manual follow-ups, improves invoice quality, and supports more predictable working capital flows. The design prioritises ease of use for both anchor enterprises and suppliers, aligning with Citi’s broader digital trade and working capital solutions strategy.