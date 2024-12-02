Lloyds Banking Group has announced that it will launch its agentic AI financial assistant early in 2026, aiming to bring personalised financial guidance to mobile app customers.

Body Text: Following this announcement, the assistant was developed in order to enable customers to manage their money more effectively through the process of providing tailored insights on spending, budgeting, savings, and investments, all within a secure banking environment.

In addition, by being built on Lloyds’ expertise and robust AI architecture, the assistant is expected to ensure every interaction is accurate, secure, and regulated, optimising the use of responsible AI in UK banking.

More information on Lloyds Banking Group’s strategy to launch the UK’s first agentic AI financial assistant

According to the official press release, many customers are expecting instant and tailored support to help them make secure financial decisions. With this in mind, over half of UK adults are turning to AI platforms to manage their money, according to latest Consumer Digital Index. However, several clients are concerned about the information or guidance they receive from these platforms, with eight in ten (80%) being concerned about receiving inaccurate or outdated information, and over 69% worry guidance won’t be personalised to their needs. These challenges and difficulties can leave customers feeling uncertain and unsupported, especially during the process of navigating complex financial choices.

With this in mind, Lloyds Banking Group will bring the UK’s first multi-feature agentic AI-powered financial assistant to its customers, as this process is expected to offer the benefits of AI to clients who use the bank’s mobile apps, optimising the way they manage their money with ease and reach their financial goals. At the same time, by leveraging agentic AI, the financial assistant will allow simple and easy conversations and provide relevant support that personally reflects every customer's circumstances. Furthermore, clients will have the possibility to ask their own questions in their own words and receive instant and relevant answers from a personal AI agent.

At launch, the AI financial assistant will enable customers to interrogate their spending, as well as gain personalised insights to help with budgeting or financial planning. Moreover, it will also be able to support users with savings and investments, guiding them through financial concepts and supporting them in the process of making informed financial decisions, all in the secure environment of a mobile app.

The responses of the assistant will be based on bank data, which will be stored and protected in a trusted and secure app. In addition, the functionality is built on the Generative AI and Agentic framework, which represents a secure architecture that combines curated bank data with optimised technology, ensuring responses are accurate and tailored.

Key benefits of the assistant include 24/7 personalised financial coaching 365 days a year, as customers will be able to access tailored advice and support at any time, helping them make personal decisions about spending, saving, and investing. Furthermore, the financial assistant will expand to cover all the products and services the institution provides, aiming to offer support right across customers’ finances.