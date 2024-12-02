Palmetto Citizens FCU adopts Tyfone’s nFinia platform

Palmetto Citizens Federal Credit Union has chosen Tyfone’s nFinia digital banking platform to improve its online and mobile services. The decision follows a review of several technology options, with the credit union citing the platform’s flexibility and ability to integrate with existing systems as key factors in its selection.

Headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina, Palmetto Citizens manages more than USD 1.4 billion in assets and serves over 100,000 members through 14 branches across the Midlands, according to the official press release. The credit union said the move to nFinia will expand its digital branch capabilities and allow it to offer members a more unified digital experience across personal and commercial accounts.

Improving digital banking capabilities

Representatives from Palmetto Citizens explained that the migration forms part of a wider digital transformation initiative designed to balance physical and online member engagement. They noted that while physical branches continue to play an important role, the growing demand for digital access requires modern infrastructure that supports personalisation and efficiency.

The nFinia platform is built on an open, API-driven architecture that allows financial institutions to connect third-party applications to their systems. This enables credit unions such as Palmetto Citizens to integrate additional tools for payments, lending, and member services. Alongside nFinia, the credit union will implement Tyfone’s Skip-A-Pay and Quick Pay services, which allow members to defer loan payments or make payments from multiple funding sources without logging into the full banking system.

Officials from Tyfone said the collaboration reflects a shared focus on improving member access to digital services and ensuring that credit unions can adapt to changing consumer expectations.