VPBank, a Vietnamese private commercial bank, has modernised its platform with Temenos and Systems Limited, deploying it on Red Hat OpenShift.

The transformation of core banking solutions highlights the bank’s mission to digitalise its operations and leverage cloud-native technologies to grow and improve performance while offering a better customer experience.

Migrating Temenos core on Red Hat OpenShift

The initiative had VPBank migrate from its existing version of Temenos to its latest release, hosted by Red Hat OpenShift, moving over 18 million customer accounts and loan records in less than 24 hours. This came with new advancements, allowing the bank to now run in a fully cloud-native environment and take advantage of new levels of operational efficiency. With these, VPBank can offer new products faster, integrate more easily with external partners, and deliver better digital experiences due to improved performance.

The transition also allows the bank to save resources by automating workflows, optimising revenue, and reducing IT difficulties, marking a key step in the institution’s future and mission to contribute to the digital banking landscape of Vietnam. Leveraging open, cloud-native architecture and remodelling its core banking platform in collaboration with Temenos and Red Hat OpenShift, VPBank aims to further develop its business, being committed to compliance, customer satisfaction, and remaining a technology-first bank.

Combining Systems Limited’s methodology with Temenos’ next-gen platform and Red Hat OpenShift, the companies allow the bank to improve scalability and performance. Systems Limited expressed its commitment to supporting banks and institutions across the APAC region to modernise their digital infrastructure. Red Hat OpenShift, powered by Kubernetes, offers banks a strong base to run optimised applications, automate operations, and help ensure a more consistent performance while maintaining business continuity across different environments. With these features, VPBank can orchestrate workloads better, improve deployments, and maintain high availability to support millions of customers.