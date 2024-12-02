On October 7, 2025, ACI Worldwide marked an extraordinary milestone – 50 years of powering the world’s payments ecosystem.

The global payments ecosystem is transforming at speed, shaped by technological innovation, shifting customer expectations, and increasingly complex regulations. For banks, merchants, and billers, the ability to navigate this landscape effectively has never been more critical.

ACI Worldwide is uniquely positioned at the centre of the payments ecosystem. With a presence in more than 90 countries – and 50 years of industry leadership – ACI has been a trusted partner to banks, FIs, PSPs, merchants, and billers around the world, consistently delivering secure, mission-critical payment solutions at scale, supporting billions of transactions on a daily basis and helping customers navigate every phase of digital transformation. For half a century, ACI has consistently delivered innovation and value through scalable, reliable payments technology that supports secure and efficient operations on a global scale.

From local start to global force

In 1975, in the heartland city of Omaha, Nebraska, a small technology company was born with a bold vision: to make payments faster, safer, and smarter. That company, ACI Worldwide, has spent the past five decades turning that vision into reality. From pioneering early electronic payment systems to enabling today’s real-time digital economy, ACI’s journey is as much about technological innovation as it is about understanding the pulse of a rapidly changing financial world.

ACI’s early years were defined by innovation that would lay the foundation for modern banking. In an era when electronic payments were a novelty, the company developed systems that powered ATMs, wire transfers, and ACH transactions. By focusing on reliability and scalability, ACI positioned itself as a trusted partner for banks and financial institutions navigating the shift from paper to digital payments. But even as the company grew, it never lost sight of a central idea: payments are about people, not just technology.

As the payments landscape evolved – through the rise of cards, mobile banking, and online commerce – ACI evolved with it. The company embraced emerging technologies early, including cloud computing, AI-driven analytics, and real-time transaction processing. Each step reinforced its role not just as a service provider, but as a driver of change in an industry often slow to adapt. Over time, ACI became uniquely positioned to connect the dots between banks, merchants, billers, and consumers, enabling seamless transactions across borders, platforms, and devices.

2025 is a milestone year that underscores ACI’s ongoing evolution

Celebrating 50 years of innovation, the company unveiled ACI Connetic, a cloud-native payments platform designed to unify account-to-account and card-based payments into a single, scalable system. The platform embodies ACI’s philosophy: anticipating the industry’s needs and providing tools that make payments faster, smarter, and more secure.

ACI Connetic enables banks and financial institutions to accept, transform, and transmit any payment – of any type, for any purpose, from any source – in real time. By consolidating account-to-account and card transactions, the platform streamlines operations through real-time processing, AI-driven insights, and robust fraud prevention. Its modular design allows customers to modernise at their own pace, adopting a common architecture that supports both present needs and future growth. In essence, ACI Connetic represents a new chapter in ACI’s journey: one where innovation, intelligence, and flexibility converge to redefine what payments can be.

With momentum at an all-time high, this milestone also marks the release of The New Payments Era, a report from ACI and the Paypers that serves as a roadmap for organisations preparing for the next decade of digital commerce. It is an essential guide for financial institutions, merchants, and billers looking to strengthen their payments strategy, unlock growth opportunities, and thrive in a rapidly evolving financial ecosystem.

The report explores the strategic role of payment hubs in boosting conversion, driving loyalty, and preventing fraud through seamless integration. It emphasises the urgent need for modernisation, all players in the payments ecosystem, underscoring why future-proofing payment capabilities can no longer be delayed. It also highlights how AI and cloud technologies are accelerating the shift to faster, cheaper, and more inclusive real-time and cross-border payments. Alongside these innovations, the report provides practical guidance on combating fraud at scale, navigating an increasingly complex regulatory landscape, and advancing global real-time payment networks.

Complementing the report, ACI Worldwide and The Paypers recently hosted an exclusive three-part virtual Summit that gathered industry leaders, innovators, and policymakers to explore the rapidly evolving payments landscape. From the rise of agentic commerce to real-time cross-border infrastructure and collaborative fraud defence, this series dives into the technologies, strategies, and partnerships shaping the future of global payments. These sessions brought together leading industry experts to share live insights on trends shaping payments, the rise of embedded payments, and strategies for modernisation in a rapidly digitising world. The webinars offered a sneak peek into the future, allowing participants to learn directly from those guiding the industry’s transformation.

What lies ahead for ACI?

Looking ahead, October 2025 will see the Payments Unleashed Summit, where ACI will convene thought leaders, banks, merchants, and fintech innovators to discuss the future of payments. The summit will spotlight the convergence of technology, regulation, and user expectations, while showcasing how ACI’s new cloud-native platform, ACI Connetic, is powering faster, safer, and smarter transactions across both account-to-account and card networks. ACI Connetic reflects ACI’s philosophy: anticipating industry needs and equipping organisations with the tools to thrive in a digital-first economy.

Key topics will range from what CEOs must get right today to lead the industry in 2030, 2040, and beyond, to the role of stablecoins and tokenized assets in driving real payments transformation. Discussions will also explore how organisations can stay ahead of fraud with real-world adoption examples from Fed and TCH alongside global use cases, the growing role of AI as a powerful tool in the fight against fraud, and the ways regulation is reshaping the payments landscape – among many other pressing themes.

Looking back over five decades, ACI’s story is one of foresight, adaptability, and impact. From a regional technology provider to a global payments leader, the company has shaped the way money moves – quietly powering the financial connections that underpin modern commerce. Yet, even at 50, the story is far from over. With platforms like Connetic and events like the Payments Unleashed Summit, ACI continues to define what the future of payments will look like: interconnected, instantaneous, and intelligent.

Comprehensive solutions for banks, merchants, and billers

ACI helps banks unify systems, simplify compliance, and deliver secure real-time services with integrated fraud prevention and dynamic risk management. Merchants benefit from streamlined acceptance, real-time fraud scoring, and intelligent routing that optimise approvals and reduce revenue loss. Billers transform billing into a strategic advantage with multi-channel presentment, real-time posting, and improved cash flow.

Globally, ACI supports 26 real-time payment schemes and, through ACI Connetic, extends these capabilities to cross-border, Swift, and real-time gross settlement – making payments faster, smarter, and more secure worldwide.

As the payments industry faces new challenges – cross-border complexity, cybersecurity threats, and evolving consumer expectations – ACI remains at the helm, translating vision into action. The company’s journey demonstrates that innovation isn’t a moment in time; it’s a mindset. And as ACI steps confidently into its next 50 years, it does so not just as a provider of technology, but as a partner helping the world pay smarter, safer, and faster.

