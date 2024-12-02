Visa and Transcard support WebCargo by Freightos

Visa has partnered with Transcard to launch a next-gen embedded finance platform, offering payments and working capital solutions for the freight and logistics industry.

Besides this initiative, the two companies also collaborate on agentic solutions for the B2B market. The partnership places embedded credit and working capital services in the hands of freight forwarders and airline carriers on WebCargo by Freightos, a digital booking and payments platform. Visa provides its experience in commercial solutions, while Transcard delivers its payment orchestration technology so that WebCargo users can gain access to better credit terms, improved onboarding, and automated reconciliation for air cargo transactions.

Working capital solutions in freight and logistics

The new solution is built on Visa’s virtual card infrastructure, improving the digital freight booking and payment process for all participants involved by removing blockages between forwarders and airlines. Additionally, the two companies are exploring agentic use cases for the B2B segment, with Visa Intelligent Commerce developing commercial standards and tools to enable agents to reach suppliers and transact securely.

Transcard’s expertise in agentic solutions comes from the technology built into its platform, which delivers automation, insights, and customer support in managing cash flow more efficiently. All these features combined aim to offer a dynamic payment orchestration service, better working capital management, and actionable intelligence in an agent-driven commerce workflow.

Visa’s goal is to contribute to the future of payments through secure and intelligent commercial products. The alliance with Transcard reflects this mission, leveraging its expertise to help businesses optimise operations and grow in a rapidly evolving market. Transcard mentioned that this collaboration strengthens its embedded B2B payment and working capital solution, offering payment orchestration with agentic AI features. This can elevate the digital freight booking and payment experience for WebCargo, contributing to developments across the sector.

Visa has been investing in embedded finance and agentic commerce to enable innovation in the commercial space. The company’s approach when it comes to its partnership with Transcard and Freightos supports both airlines and freight forwarders, offering working capital efficiencies that can help drive more business growth. Visa expressed positive feelings about this alliance, saying it shapes the future of a more resilient freight ecosystem.