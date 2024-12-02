UK-based financial technology company Revolut has reportedly launched a tender offer to repurchase approximately 10% of its shares from eligible investors.

According to sources familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing non-public information, cited by Bloomberg News on 4 September 2025, Revolut is offering investors the ability to sell shares at USD 865.42 each. The report mentions that the price of the shares reflects the company’s USD 45 billion valuation achieved from a secondary share sale in 2024.

Allegedly, this has been happening in recent weeks, with Revolut prioritising early investors in the offering. At the time of writing, Revolut did not provide any details regarding the report, declining to comment. The aforementioned sources also underline that the company is currently in talks with several firms, including Greenoaks Capital, for raising new funds. Another source told Reuters on 1 September 2025 that Revolut has started a secondary share sale valuing the company at USD 75 billion, as it centres its efforts on expanding its presence in lending. However, in the buyback, Revolut provided investors with the chance to cash out at the USD 45 billion valuation it obtained from funding in 2024.

Back on Monday, 1 September 2025, it was reported that Revolut launched an employee secondary share sale, with it being in progress. However, at that time, the company was not planning to comment further on the matter until the sale was completed. Sources stated that the process valued each Revolut share at USD 1.381.06.

Other news from Revolut

Just before this news dropped, Revolut officially announced that it had expanded its partnership with Google Cloud, aiming to grow globally, reach more customers, and offer them an optimal experience. The multi-year collaboration was set to see Revolut utilising Google Cloud’s secure, scalable infrastructure to improve its growing global systems, ensuring augmented performance even as its user base continued to scale. Additionally, the move sought to assist Revolut’s plans to reach 100 million customers worldwide.