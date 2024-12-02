Revolut has expanded its partnership with Google Cloud, aiming to grow worldwide, reach 100 million customers, and provide them with an optimal experience.

This multi-year partnership will involve Revolut using Google Cloud’s secure, scalable infrastructure to optimise its growing global systems, ensuring improved performance even as its user base continues to expand.

Important aspects of the partnership

The collaboration between the two companies builds on an already existing foundation, as Revolut is one of the largest global Google Pay and Wallet partners. This expanded partnership is an important step in Revolut’s plans to reach 100 million customers worldwide. According to the company’s data, Revolut has grown from 1.5 million customers in 2018 to 50 million in 2024.

Revolut, using Google’s technology, aims to optimise both its back-end operations and customer-facing app experience. The company plans to utilise Google’s AI and machine learning tools, including Gemini models, to improve fraud detection and develop more tailored product offerings for its global customer base. Additionally, Google Cloud’s machine learning capabilities will enhance Revolut’s ability to analyse transaction patterns and identify suspicious activity in real-time, strengthening its fraud prevention measures.

Following this announcement, Revolut has introduced new products and features, ranging from the deployment of its own ATMs in Europe to savings and investment tools. This partnership with Google provides the optimal infrastructure for utilising these new services, offering Revolut customers enhanced financial products.

For Google Cloud, this partnership followed a USD 10 billion deal with Meta for services, marking their first cloud collaboration as Meta aimed to expand its AI capabilities and infrastructure. Under that agreement, Meta used Google Cloud’s servers, storage, networking, and other services. Google and Meta did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Some key aspects of the agreement may have included AI infrastructure and a multicloud strategy, as Meta had chosen this partnership to optimise its cloud capacity.