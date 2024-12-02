Meta has signed a six-year, USD 10 billion deal with Google Cloud for services, marking their first cloud partnership between the two companies as Meta aims to expand its AI capabilities and infrastructure.

Under this agreement, Meta will use Google Cloud’s servers, storage, networking, and other services, according to the source. Google and Meta did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The news follows Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s comments in July that the company planned to spend hundreds of millions of dollars on building multiple AI data centers.

In June 2025, OpenAI planned to integrate Alphabet’s Google Cloud service to meet its growing computing demands, marking a major partnership between two important competitors in the artificial intelligence industry.

Some of the main insights of the agreement might include:

AI infrastructure, as Meta seeks to invest in AI, involves not only building internal capabilities but also leveraging external cloud resources to meet growing computational demands;

Multicloud strategy – despite having its own data centers, Meta has opted for this partnership to optimise its cloud capacity. Meta is looking for external partners to help it fund the massive infrastructure needed to power AI by offloading USD 2 billion in data center assets, the company disclosed in a filing from August 2025.

The USD 10 billion cloud deal with Google not only strengthened Meta’s AI infrastructure but also highlights the competitive landscape of cloud services among major tech companies. As Meta continues to invest in AI, this partnership with Google will play an important role in its future developments and capabilities.

Meta declines to sign the EU AI code of practice

In July 2025, Meta Platforms decided not to sign the EU’s code of practice designed to optimise how companies adhere to the bloc’s AI Act, while Microsoft said it will most likely sign it.

Meta’s officials announced the decision in a LinkedIn post, after the company had reviewed the European Commission’s Code of Practice for general-purpose AI (GPAI) models.