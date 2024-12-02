Mandya Aziz, Chief Commercial Officer at Banxware, thinks the future of SME lending isn’t about lending faster – it’s about enabling smarter, embedded credit through orchestration infrastructure.

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) remain the engine of Europe’s economy. Yet their access to capital for growth, resilience, and innovation has historically lagged behind. Despite their importance, SMEs are often underserved by traditional lenders. This credit gap has proven to be one of the most persistent inefficiencies in European finance. While fintech has made advances in improving accessibility, cost and scalability remain unresolved.

Today, we stand at a turning point. The next wave of SME lending is not about who can lend faster, but about who can enable lending better. The future lies not in ownership of financial products, but in the infrastructure that orchestrates lending where and when it’s needed most.

PAST: when traditional lending fell short

For years, SMEs were forced to operate within a lending system designed for another era – one where trust was manual, risk was backwards-looking, and processes were defined by paper rather than data.

Traditional banks often required extensive documentation, physical appointments, and lengthy review cycles to process even modest credit applications. And eligibility criteria were designed for stability, not innovation. In this environment, many viable SMEs were turned away – not because they lacked potential, but because they didn’t fit the model.

The consequences were clear: slow approvals, high abandonment rates, and a financing experience misaligned with the digital reality of modern business.

PRESENT: the rise and limits of digital lending

The first wave of standalone fintech lenders entered this gap with a clear mission: speed up credit access and make borrowing more user-friendly. And they delivered. Digital onboarding, streamlined scoring, and fast decisions redefined expectations and brought much-needed pressure on incumbents.

But these solutions, while faster, introduced new challenges that still limit scalability and sustainability:

Higher cost of capital : many standalone fintech lenders rely on external debt facilities from e.g. banks, which increases cost and reduces margin. These costs often flow directly to the borrower, making financing more expensive – especially for high-frequency or low-ticket use cases.

: many standalone fintech lenders rely on external debt facilities from e.g. banks, which increases cost and reduces margin. These costs often flow directly to the borrower, making financing more expensive – especially for high-frequency or low-ticket use cases. Limited platform integration : most digital lenders offer standalone portals. Few are deeply embedded into the business tools that SMEs actually use. This detachment adds friction and reduces conversion – despite speed improvements.

: most digital lenders offer standalone portals. Few are deeply embedded into the business tools that SMEs actually use. This detachment adds friction and reduces conversion – despite speed improvements. Vertical silos: many solutions are built for specific sectors or geographies. Expanding across markets often means rebuilding compliance frameworks and risk models from scratch, limiting true scalability.

In short, while these challenger lenders addressed the front-end experience, they didn’t transform the underlying system. What SMEs gained in convenience, they often lost in affordability, control, and continuity.

FUTURE: lending as infrastructure – orchestrated, embedded, affordable

We are now entering a new era – one not defined by new lenders, but by a new layer: orchestration infrastructure.

In this model, lending becomes a native part of the platform economy. It is not sold as a separate service. It is embedded – triggered at the right moment by smart product activation, powered by real-time data, and delivered in a fully digital workflow. And most importantly, it is low-cost because capital flows from institutional or bank sources – not expensive alternative channels.

Here’s what this next-generation model enables:

Access to affordable capital : platforms (e.g. marketplaces, SaaS tools, etc.) can route credit requests to a network of regulated banks and institutional partners. This diversity improves approval rates and enables competitive pricing – bringing down the cost of financing for SMEs.

: platforms (e.g. marketplaces, SaaS tools, etc.) can route credit requests to a network of regulated banks and institutional partners. This diversity improves approval rates and enables competitive pricing – bringing down the cost of financing for SMEs. Real-time underwriting : instead of relying solely on outdated scoring models, embedded lenders can use transactional data, behavioural signals, and Open Banking information to make accurate decisions in hours or minutes. This not only speeds up approvals but allows for dynamic risk modelling.

: instead of relying solely on outdated scoring models, embedded lenders can use transactional data, behavioural signals, and Open Banking information to make accurate decisions in hours or minutes. This not only speeds up approvals but allows for dynamic risk modelling. Built-in compliance through licenced partners : Banxware brings fully licenced banks into the orchestration, so regulatory requirements like KYC, AML, and licencing are handled at the source. Platforms don’t need their own licence or risk teams – they can offer compliant lending from day one, while focusing on UX and growth.

: Banxware brings fully licenced banks into the orchestration, so regulatory requirements like KYC, AML, and licencing are handled at the source. Platforms don’t need their own licence or risk teams – they can offer compliant lending from day one, while focusing on UX and growth. Seamless integration : lending products become part of existing business flows – whether that’s in a dashboard or partner portals. For the SME, financing becomes just another click – no redirects, no detours.

: lending products become part of existing business flows – whether that’s in a dashboard or partner portals. For the SME, financing becomes just another click – no redirects, no detours. Cross-market scalability: because orchestration handles localisation, risk tuning, and liquidity matching, the same infrastructure can support platforms across jurisdictions – without a bespoke rebuild every time.

This model fundamentally changes how lending works. Platforms stay in control. Lenders stay connected. SMEs get the capital they need – fast, fair, and with minimal friction.

Looking ahead: infrastructure as the new differentiator

The future of SME lending will follow the same trajectory that payments did a decade ago. First came digitisation, then integration, and finally infrastructure. The real innovation happened not in what customers saw, but in the systems that made those seamless experiences possible.

Lending is undergoing the same shift. What defines the next decade won’t be who lends fastest or markets best. It will be who enables credit to move through platforms, embedded in real-time flows, and aligned with the needs of both SMEs and capital providers.

Why does this matter now? The current macroeconomic environment – high interest rates, cautious investors, and tightening bank credit – demands better capital efficiency. For fintech lenders, this often means higher borrowing costs. For banks, it means more selectivity. But for orchestrators, it’s an opportunity to connect capital with borrowers in a smarter, more efficient way – with lower customer acquisition costs for lenders.

At Banxware, we are building that orchestration layer. Our infrastructure connects platforms – what we call origination providers – with regulated banks, our capital providers, to deliver financing that is not only fast and compliant, but finally affordable at scale. We don’t compete with banks – we integrate them and enable them to be part of the embedded lending journey.

About the author

Mandya Aziz is Chief Commercial Officer at Banxware. He drives the commercial strategy and leads partnerships on both sides of Banxware’s orchestration model – from digital platforms to regulated banks. With a background in fintech, Embedded Finance, and ecosystem growth, he is focused on making SME lending faster, more accessible, and more affordable across Europe.

About Banxware

Banxware is the SME lending enabler and orchestration layer for the next generation of digital business loans. The Berlin-based platform enables banks and alternative lenders to seamlessly integrate their financing solutions into digital platforms as embedded lending, providing small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with direct access to financing from EUR 1,000 to EUR 5 million. With its forward flow model, AI-powered underwriting, and fully digitalised processes, Banxware creates an efficient, scalable, and lender-independent infrastructure for the SME lending business. Together with strong partners, Banxware is revolutionising access to capital for SMEs in Europe and helping platforms, banks, and credit intermediaries to tap into new growth potential.