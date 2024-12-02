MeridianLink and Jack Henry offer MeridianLink One

MeridianLink has expanded its partnership with Jack Henry to support community banks and credit unions throughout the account opening and lending lifecycle.

Jack Henry will resell the suite of MeridianLink One platform solutions, including MeridianLink Mortgage and MeridianLink Consumer, building upon a 15-year history of collaboration with the lending software platforms provider. The two companies jointly support over 500 banks and credit unions by creating improved digital lending and account opening experiences for customers and staff alike. The simple integration will minimise customers’ need to seek out different financial offerings and reduce silos while increasing efficiencies.

New solutions for banks and credit unions

MeridianLink believes that financial institutions are starting to modernise their platforms, focusing on adopting new capabilities to serve the ever-changing needs and demands of their customers. The expanded partnership reflects the two companies’ ability to deliver differentiated outcomes, including the full features of the MeridianLink One platform. Jack Henry aims to help financial institutions meet their users’ needs faster. The alliance between the two companies enables Jack Henry to gain value for its growing ecosystem and strengthen its ability to deliver extended offerings and services.

MeridianLink One supports community banks and credit unions to develop lifelong financial management relationships and support a consumer’s entire financial journey by using a comprehensive banking software solution. The solution spans the entire digital landing experience, starting from deposit account opening, consumer and mortgage loan organisation, and credit reporting to data access verification, business consulting, collections, and scoring.

Jack Henry is a financial tech company that supports and strengthens the connections between financial institutions and the people they serve. The company focuses on openness, collaboration, and user-centric solutions, offering its clients an ecosystem of internally developed modern capabilities as well as the ability to integrate with other fintechs.