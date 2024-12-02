GRO acquires AIMMS with financing from CIBC

GRO has planned to acquire AIMMS, a global supply chain and decision optimisation software provider, with support from CIBC Innovation Banking.

The financing from the bank will support GRO in accelerating AIMMS’ growth, scaling its operations and product development, as well as expanding its global presence. The acquisition marks GRO’s first investment in the Benelux region.

GRO aims to help software companies grow by offering them capital to do so and expand sales and marketing, R&D, or scale through acquisitions. AIMMS was created to enable businesses to become more efficient, profitable, and sustainable by harnessing the power of mathematical optimisation, a process that selects the best element from a set of available alternatives based on specific criteria and rules. Its proprietary platform builds decision-making applications, enabling organisations across various industries, including manufacturing and logistics, to navigate complex business challenges successfully.

CIBC Innovation Banking is specialised in growth-stage tech and life science companies across North America, managing funds for life sciences, health care, cleantech companies, investors, and entrepreneurs. The bank expressed positive sentiments regarding its role in the partnership and AIMMS’s next phase of growth, stating that GRO invests in European software businesses that address daily challenges and demonstrate strong growth potential, which aligns with CIBC’s commitment to contributing to the European technology sector.

GRO looks forward to having AIMMS in its portfolio, as the software provider built an embedded platform that solves strategic industry problems and helps global enterprise customers make smarter, faster decisions. The company believes that, with its support, AIMMS will improve its global impact and unlock new growth opportunities. Founded in the Netherlands, AIMMS enables its customers to create tailored decision-making apps using analytics and optimisation without the need for extensive coding. The company is currently used by Fortune 500 companies and industry players to improve decision-making across supply chains and beyond.