IRIS Software Group has partnered with earned-wage access (EWA) provider ZayZoon, integrating the latter’s tools into its payroll solutions, Payroll Relief and Swipeclock.

Payroll Relief is a solution designed for accountants, while Swipeclock was created for SME management services. The alliance will offer EWA and financial wellness tools to employees and organisations around the world using these platforms, with the aim of meeting the evolving expectations of employees for improved financial wellbeing support.

Security and flexibility for employees

ZayZoon is a US-based financial engagement platform for SMEs that will enable IRIS customers’ employees to withdraw a portion of their already-earned wages before the scheduled payday. According to the company’s recent research, 73% of employees reported negative feelings and stress regarding everyday essentials as the demand for more flexibility rises.

For SMEs, facing tight labour markets and rising costs are challenges that may put them at a disadvantage. Nowadays, offering financial wellness benefits is a competitive necessity, according to IRIS, and the partnership with ZayZoon enables these businesses to attract and retain talent at zero additional cost by offering benefits employees truly value and integrating them into their existing payroll flows.

Besides EWA, employers can also access ZayZoon’s suite of financial wellness tools, including its Perks Marketplace, personalised education modules, predictive budgeting insights, and real-time financial alerts. These resources are identified by employees as key to reducing financial stress, with 80% of them looking for more financial education.

ZayZoon mentioned that the partnership with IRIS aligns with its mission to support workers in avoiding predatory fees and unnecessary bank charges by building EWA directly into payroll solutions. This offers employees flexible access to their pay, reduced financial stress, and an incentive to stay, all without adding complexity or risk for payroll teams. Unifying ZayZoon’s financial wellness platform and IRIS’ robust payroll solutions, businesses can offer benefits that matter to their employees, supporting them in feeling valued and secure.