Unzer Group, a Germany-based provider of payment and software solutions, has announced the launch of Unzer Financial Services, a new offering that combines a business bank account and a commercial card directly within its existing payment and software ecosystem.

According to the official press release, the service launches initially for merchants in Germany and Austria, with further European markets planned.

Unzer Financial Services is available through the UnzerOne dashboard and integrates with Unzer's broader software suite. The business account incurs no monthly fees, and settled funds are made available directly in the account, allowing merchants to access their revenue efficiently for daily operations. The commercial card is issued in partnership with Mastercard and includes cash back on eligible spending.

Unified commerce and cash flow management

The launch extends Unzer's unified commerce strategy, which aims to consolidate payments, software, and financial management into a single platform for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). By connecting incoming payment settlement directly to a business account and commercial card within the same dashboard, Unzer is positioning itself to reduce the operational fragmentation that commonly affects smaller merchants managing payments and business spending across disconnected systems.

Furthermore, the integration gives merchants real-time visibility over both incoming revenues and outgoing business expenditure within one environment, supporting cash flow planning without requiring separate banking relationships or additional software.

The announcement follows Unzer's recent acquisition of the AllCash point-of-sale business in eastern Germany, and its previously stated plans to introduce its unified commerce offering in Denmark later in 2026, reflecting a broader pattern of platform expansion across the company.

Commenting on the news, Robert Bueninck, CEO at Unzer, said the launch brings payments and banking closer together as a step in building the company's unified commerce offering, with the goal of giving merchants of all sizes access to tools that simplify financial processes and support business growth.