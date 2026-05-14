Revolut has received regulatory approval from the UK's FCA to broaden its investment offerings, including portfolio management and private wealth services.

The company's trading entity is restructuring its operating model to offer competitive pricing and will introduce portfolio management and private wealth services as part of the expanded authorisation. Revolut is already authorised to hold and control client money under the FCA's regulatory framework.

Scaling up investment capabilities

The development follows Revolut's decision last year to open UK and European equities and exchange-traded funds to its user base. The latest approval represents a further step in building out a full-service investment proposition within the UK market.

Revolut's trading unit reported approximately 1.2 million customers at the end of 2025, with assets under administration of EUR 857 million (GBP 733.3 million) at that time. The figures indicate a growing retail investment book, though the firm is now explicitly targeting clients with higher asset levels through the addition of wealth management services.

According to Bloomberg, the company has also indicated plans to integrate AI into its investment offering, though no further operational detail was provided in the announcement.

Positioning within the broader market

Revolut's move into portfolio management and private wealth services places it in more direct competition with traditional wealth managers and private banks, as well as digital-first investment platforms already operating in the UK. The firm has been progressively broadening its product suite beyond payments and currency exchange.

The FCA approval gives Revolut's trading entity the regulatory scope to offer a more structured and personalised investment service, which typically requires a higher threshold of authorisation than standard retail brokerage.

No timeline has been disclosed for the full rollout of the new services.