Xero and Anthropic have launched a live integration connecting Xero's financial data directly with the Claude AI platform.

The integration allows Xero's subscribers to access and act on real-time financial data from within Claude.ai, without switching between applications. The development follows a multi-year partnership between the two companies announced in late March 2026.

Xero stated that its approach to building reusable agentic reasoning foundations (the same architecture underlying its internal AI agent JAX) accelerated delivery of the Claude integration to market.

How the integration works

According to the official press release, users with an active Xero subscription can connect their financial data to Claude conversations directly. Rather than exporting static reports, the integration surfaces live data from Xero within Claude sessions, allowing users to query cash positions, overdue invoices, revenue trends, and profit performance in real time. Insights generated within Claude link back to Xero, enabling users to take further action, such as reviewing a full report, invoice, or contact record, within the platform.

The capabilities available at launch span three broad areas: revenue and profit analysis, including period-on-period comparisons, contacts and receivables, covering outstanding payments and customer revenue contribution, and financial position, encompassing assets, liabilities, and cash flow.

In addition, the integration is presented as an extension of Xero OS, the company's broader AI-native operating system framework, and sits within what Xero refers to as its 'Accountable Intelligence' approach to AI deployment.

Data handling and privacy

Data governance forms a stated component of the partnership structure. According to Xero, financial data exchanged between the two platforms is used solely within the user's active session. The company has confirmed that proprietary business data is not used to train Claude's underlying AI models, a condition aligned with Xero's published responsible data use commitments.

This distinction carries relevance for small business users and their advisors, who may be cautious about third-party AI platforms processing sensitive financial information. The session-only data use model addresses a concern that has been prominent in discussions around AI integration in regulated and commercially sensitive environments.

Ecosystem implications

The integration represents a shift in how accounting and financial management platforms are positioning themselves within the broader AI ecosystem. Rather than building standalone AI experiences exclusively within their own interfaces, platforms such as Xero are pursuing interoperability with general-purpose AI assistants, effectively bringing structured financial data into the conversational workflows that users are already adopting.

Moreover, for accounting professionals and small business owners using Claude as a general productivity tool, the integration removes the need to manually extract financial data before seeking analytical assistance. The practical effect is that financial context becomes available within the same session as broader business strategy or operational queries.