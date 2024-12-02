Xero and Anthropic have announced a multi-year partnership integrating Claude into Xero's platform and Xero financial data into Claude.ai.

The partnership will operate in both directions, as Claude will be embedded within Xero to power automated financial workflows, while Xero's financial data and tools will be accessible inside Claude.ai for analysis and business planning.

The collaboration marks the first time Xero customers will be able to work with their financial data directly within a major AI platform.

Two-way integration targets financial workflows

Within Xero, Claude will support the platform's AI agent, JAX (Just Ask Xero), which is designed to manage end-to-end financial tasks spanning accounting, payroll, and payments. Capabilities are set to include revenue and profit analysis, real-time cash flow tracking, and identification of unpaid invoices, with suggested actions surfaced for business owners and their advisors.

On the Claude.ai side, users and customers will be able to bring live Xero data into the platform and combine it with external inputs such as market trends or business plans. Furthermore, the integration is intended to support scenario modelling, such as assessing year-end financial positions, without the need to switch between tools. Over time, Xero within Claude.ai is expected to support single-click execution of financial tasks.

Xero's engineering teams will also use Claude and Anthropic's Cowork tool to support their own internal product development as part of the deal.

Data use and availability

The partnership includes a data responsibility commitment: financial data shared between the two platforms will be used solely within the user's active session and will not be used to train Claude's AI models. This is framed by both companies as consistent with Xero's existing data use policies.

The integration reflects a broader shift in financial software towards agentic AI, systems that do not merely surface information but are designed to initiate and complete tasks on behalf of users. For small businesses, which frequently lack dedicated finance personnel, the appeal lies in automating routine but time-consuming processes such as invoice follow-up and cash flow monitoring.

In addition, Claude-powered features within Xero and the Xero integration within Claude.ai are expected to become available in the coming months. No specific launch date has been provided.