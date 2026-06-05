Gradient Labs raises USD 26 mln Series A for AI agent automation in financial services

Gradient Labs has increased its Series A to USD 26 million to expand its vertical AI agent platform for bank customer operations across the US and Europe.

UK-based Gradient Labs has announced an increase to its Series A to USD 26 million, led by Octopus Ventures and CommerzVentures, with follow-on participation from Redpoint Ventures and Exceptional Capital. The funding will support US expansion and continued development of the company's domain-specific AI agent suite for financial services. Revenue grew 900% over the past year, with agents now serving more than 32 million end users at clients including Wise, Monzo, Zego, Current, Stash, and Rho.

Specialist agents, compliance, and performance

Gradient Labs has built a suite of specialist agents for regulated financial workflows, each incorporating domain-specific compliance guardrails covering FCA Consumer Duty and EU AI Act requirements. Current production agents include a Lending Agent automating the full borrower lifecycle, a Disputes Agent handling intake through to chargeback, and a KYB Agent for identity and document verification. The agents share context and memory, operating collaboratively within multi-agent environments. The company also runs voice AI in production at scale in financial services, which it describes as the most technically and regulatorily demanding automation channel in the sector.

Customer satisfaction scores across deployments exceed those of human teams, with some clients reporting scores of up to 98% and resolution rates of 80–90%. With this in mind, Gradient Labs backs its deployments with a money-back guarantee if agreed outcomes are not delivered — an unusual commercial model for enterprise software.