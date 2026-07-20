Payouts.com has launched Digital Employee, a suite of role-based AI agents designed to carry out day-to-day tasks typically handled by a finance department. The product gives companies access to pre-built AI agents for accounts payable, collections, treasury operations, and month-end close, built on Payouts.com's existing finance operations infrastructure, workflows, and compliance logic.

How Digital Employee agents operate

According to the company, Digital Employee agents function as long-running, multi-step workers rather than chatbots or scripted automation tools. The agents read and use optical character recognition (OCR) to process invoices, match them against purchase orders, draft vendor and customer correspondence, call internal application programming interfaces (APIs) and tools, and request human input only when a decision falls outside their defined parameters. Tasks the agents are designed to handle include vendor onboarding, know-your-customer and know-your-business (KYC/KYB) checks, invoice handling, tax form follow-up, approvals, payout scheduling, reconciliation, and audit-controlled follow-up.

Companies can also build custom agents using Payouts.com's MCP server, allowing them to connect agents to their own data and define policies using plain-language instructions.

Addressing limitations in existing finance automation

According to Payouts.com, existing rules-based automation tools can manage narrow, repetitive tasks but tend to break down in situations requiring judgment, such as when an invoice does not match a purchase order or a month-end close involves multiple edge cases. The company said many existing AI tools for finance remain limited to chat interfaces that summarise information rather than take direct action.

Digital Employee is designed to operate within defined spend limits and a policy engine that enforces rules such as requiring multi-party sign-off on large wire transfers. According to the company, new deployments include a two-week shadow mode period before agents are granted autonomy, followed by a weekly reporting process once autonomous operation begins.

Positioning within Payouts.com's existing platform

Payouts.com has built its business around providing global payout infrastructure for the creator economy, including compliance, KYC, and payment rail selection for cross-border transactions. The company said Digital Employee extends this infrastructure with AI-driven capabilities intended to support the operational work behind payouts, vendor invoices, and reconciliation processes.

Company commentary

A company official said finance teams have generally been underserved by AI tools that promise productivity gains but function primarily as chatbots, adding that Digital Employee is designed to complete full workflows, including reading, matching, paying, and reconciling invoices, while escalating ambiguous cases to a human manager.

Availability

Digital Employee is available immediately to new and existing Payouts.com customers at no additional charge.