NewsFintech

Revolut launches Australian bank after securing ADI licence

CP

Claudia Pincovski

21 Jul 2026 / 4 Min Read

Keywords:
banksexpansionregulationfintechretail
Countries:
Australia

News on Fintech

Revolut launches Australian bank after securing ADI licence

21 Jul 2026 / 4 min read / Fintech

Payfinia, MAP partner on embedded credit union payments

20 Jul 2026 / 5 min read / Fintech

Payouts.com launches Digital Employee AI agents

20 Jul 2026 / 5 min read / Fintech

Wollette, Yapily partner on automated wallet funding

17 Jul 2026 / 5 min read / Fintech

Skyro launches SkyroCredit nationwide across the Philippines

17 Jul 2026 / 4 min read / Fintech

Webinars on Fintech

Shape the Future of B2B Payments: Join the EU Visa Spotlight – Embedded Payment

18 Dec 2025 / 5 min read / Fintech

The changing face of credit – Why modern issuers need a new kind of agility

28 Oct 2025 / 5 min read / Fintech

SEPA Inst – lessons learned and next steps

30 Jan 2025 / 5 min read / Fintech

Regulation Ready: Mastering EU Instant Payments with Strategic Insights

21 Nov 2024 / 5 min read / Fintech

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The Paypers is a global hub for market insights, real-time news, expert interviews, and in-depth analyses and resources across payments, fintech, and the digital economy. We deliver reports, webinars, and commentary on key topics, including regulation, real-time payments, cross-border payments and ecommerce, digital identity, payment innovation and infrastructure, Open Banking, Embedded Finance, crypto, fraud and financial crime prevention, and more – all developed in collaboration with industry experts and leaders.

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