MariBank, a digital bank and wholly-owned subsidiary of Sea Limited, has launched a bonus interest programme in partnership with Shopee Singapore, offering ShopeeVIP subscribers and new MariBank customers up to 2.88% per annum interest on savings balances of up to SGD 100,000.

Structure of the bonus interest offer

Under the programme, ShopeeVIP subscribers with a linked Mari Savings Account will be eligible for a bonus interest rate, with interest credited daily. Customers will be able to view the bonus rate from 20 July 2026 and are required to claim the reward through the MariBank app to begin earning the higher interest rate.

According to the interest rate structure, new MariBank customers can earn a base rate of 0.88% per annum, plus a new user bonus of 1.60% per annum during their first 30 days, plus a ShopeeVIP bonus of 0.40% per annum, bringing the total rate to 2.88% per annum on the first SGD 100,000 in savings. Existing MariBank customers can earn the 0.88% per annum base rate plus the 0.40% per annum ShopeeVIP bonus, for a total rate of 1.28% per annum. Balances above SGD 100,000 will earn the prevailing base rate of 0.88% per annum.

Extending existing ShopeeVIP benefits

The bonus interest programme adds to the existing set of ShopeeVIP subscriber benefits, which include additional Shopee Coins with no minimum spend requirement, free doorstep delivery on 'Fulfilled by Shopee' orders, early access to campaigns, and exclusive partner deals.

Company commentary

A company official at Shopee Singapore said the partnership is intended to extend ShopeeVIP benefits beyond online shopping, reflecting the company's approach to making everyday user experiences more rewarding. A company official at MariBank said the integration with Shopee represents a step in the bank's approach to building banking experiences that fit into customers' daily routines, describing the programme as a way to reward customers for participating in the bank's digital ecosystem through daily interest payouts.

Broader context

Since its launch in 2022, MariBank has expanded its product offering to include savings, lending, remittance, and investment products, aimed at serving digital-native consumers and small and medium-sized businesses in Singapore. The partnership with Shopee reflects a broader trend of digital banks partnering with e-commerce platforms to combine everyday consumer activity with savings incentives, aiming to increase customer engagement across both platforms.

Banking services under the programme are provided by MariBank Singapore Private Limited, licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, while the ShopeeVIP programme is provided by Shopee Singapore Private Limited. MariBank and Shopee remain separate legal entities, and terms and conditions apply to the respective campaigns.