Payfinia, a Credit Union Service Organization (CUSO) providing embedded instant payment and digital wallet services, has entered a strategic partnership with Member Access Processing (MAP), a CUSO and provider of Visa DPS debit, credit, ATM, and digital payment processing services to credit unions. Through the partnership, MAP's network of more than 100 credit unions will gain access to Payfinia's embedded payment solutions.

Expanding payment capabilities without infrastructure changes

The partnership is designed to give credit unions access to updated payment capabilities without requiring changes to their existing technology infrastructure. Through the collaboration, MAP credit unions will be able to use Payfinia's Instant Payment Xchange (IPX) platform to enable real-time money movement through the FedNow Service and RTP networks.

Participating institutions will also gain access to Payfinia's broader suite of payment solutions, including Paze digital wallet enablement, QR code payment capabilities, and the Payments Control Module (PCM), which supports instant loan funding and disbursement use cases.

Company commentary

A company official at MAP said the organisation has focused on helping credit unions expand their payment capabilities to better serve members, and that the partnership with Payfinia extends that focus by bringing instant payments and embedded wallet capabilities into MAP's existing ecosystem. The official said this is intended to help credit union clients offer real-time, member-focused payment experiences.

A company official at Payfinia said credit unions should be able to adopt payment innovation without disrupting systems they already use, describing the partnership as a way to add instant payments, Paze, QR code payments, and a disbursement module alongside existing infrastructure. The official said the collaboration is intended to help credit unions deliver embedded payment experiences supported by layered fraud controls.

Positioning within the credit union sector

The companies described the partnership as reflecting a shared focus on advancing payment modernisation for credit unions while preserving their independence and cooperative structure. According to Payfinia and MAP, the collaboration is intended to support open architecture and payment innovation that allows credit unions to retain members and compete with larger financial institutions and consumer payment platforms.

Rollout plan

The partnership will follow a phased rollout, beginning with foundational work, technical discovery, and identification of early-adopter credit unions, followed by early deployments and a broader rollout across MAP's credit union network. The companies also plan to collaborate on marketing, technical enablement, and co-branded educational initiatives to support adoption of the new payment capabilities among participating credit unions.