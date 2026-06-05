Perk has secured a USD 300 million private credit facility led by Neuberger Specialty Finance, Blue Owl Capital, Hercules Capital, and Liquidity.

The credit facility replaces Perk's prior credit arrangement — originally put in place in 2024 in connection with its acquisition of AmTrav — on what the company describes as materially improved terms, while expanding the available capital base.

Use of proceeds and strategic direction

Proceeds from the new facility are expected to fund investment in product development, technology, and AI capabilities, as well as support Perk's international expansion. The company has indicated that a forthcoming priority is the US launch of its integrated spend platform, extending beyond the travel management capabilities that formed its original offering.

Roy Hefer, CFO of Perk, mentioned that `Alongside our investment in the product, the continued roll-out of AI throughout the company will enable us to scale faster and more effectively. We are thrilled to have this group of lenders who understand the scale of the opportunity ahead and are enthusiastically backing this next phase of growth`.

Perk operates with dual headquarters in the US and the UK, and positions itself within the corporate travel and spend management segment — a market that has seen consolidation and technology-led transformation in recent years as companies seek unified platforms for employee expenditure. Following this funding round, the company is expected to continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry.