Visa has announced AI Financial Assistant, a value-added service that lets financial institutions add AI-powered financial insights to their apps under their own brand, with no custom development required. The US-based payments company said the feature gives banks a conversational, in-app experience for cardholders to understand their spending, receive personalised insights, and take action within existing banking environments.

Consumer trust as the entry point

Visa framed the launch around a gap between where consumers seek financial advice and whom they trust with their data. It cited research indicating that more than 66% of surveyed Americans who have used generative AI have turned to it for financial advice, while banks remain among the most trusted institutions to safeguard personal data. Visa also pointed to survey data suggesting that 85% of consumers would share more data with their bank if there were a clear AI value proposition. The service is positioned to let banks extend that trust into conversational experiences rather than cede the interaction to third-party AI tools.

Capabilities at launch

In its initial rollout, AI Financial Assistant offers proactive monthly spending summaries without manual setup, responses to natural-language questions grounded in a cardholder's own activity, and in-conversation actions such as locking a card or setting alerts. Visa said planned enhancements include linking spending insights to subscription management through its Enhanced Subscription Manager. Financial institutions can connect their own FAQs and documents through deep links, allowing cardholders to ask about products such as loans or savings accounts.

Part of Visa's issuer platform

The feature sits within Visa Digital Issuer Solutions and delivers a single chat-based entry point inside the banking app. It acts as a central layer connecting existing and new features within Visa's Digital Enablement SDK as they come online. Visa said the service draws on its network of more than 300 billion annual transactions, combined with cardholder behaviour and each institution's own data, and runs on its Data and AI Platform, which provides access to multiple AI models.

Timeline and context

AI Financial Assistant will be available to US financial institutions for pilot in August 2026, with a global rollout to follow. The launch reflects a wider move among payment networks and banks to embed generative AI into consumer-facing banking, positioning issuer apps as a hub for financial guidance rather than a record of past transactions.