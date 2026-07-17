Skyro, a digital-first consumer finance platform, has announced the nationwide rollout of SkyroCredit, its reusable digital credit line, making it available to all eligible customers across the Philippines. The rollout follows a pilot phase that attracted more than 100,000 users, who used the product for everyday purchases, including groceries, medicines, fuel, and dining. The company has also said it is exploring opportunities in other Southeast Asian markets.

Product structure and merchant access

SkyroCredit is structured as a reusable, revolving digital credit line that provides customers with access to a fixed credit limit without a physical card or reliance on the Visa or Mastercard networks. Once approved, customers can access their credit line within the Skyro app and use it by scanning a QR Ph code, the Philippine QR payment standard, which is accepted at more than 90% of merchant outlets nationwide, according to the company. Merchants supporting the QR Ph standard include SM, Mercury Drug, Watsons, Jollibee, McDonald's, and DALI Supermarket. Customers can borrow against the credit line, repay the amount used, and reuse the same limit without submitting a new application.

Eligible customers receive initial credit limits ranging from PHP 1,000 to PHP 10,000 (approximately USD 17 to USD 170), with the possibility of increasing this to as much as PHP 100,000 through continued use. Purchases carry a 0% interest rate for up to 45 days, and each transaction earns 1% cashback, which can be redeemed against future purchases through the app.

Company statement

Nasim Aliev, co-founder of Skyro, said the company's goal is to provide access to affordable credit for underserved communities across Southeast Asia at a time when everyday expenses continue to rise and consumers' financial priorities are evolving. Aliev added that the credit line is designed to combine flexibility, including an interest-free grace period, with the ability for customers to save through cashback, and that the addition of a reusable credit line to Skyro's existing portfolio of point-of-sale loans, cash loans, and Buy Now, Pay Later products is intended to support long-term customer relationships based on repeated use and responsible borrowing.

Market context

According to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, the central bank of the Philippines, only half of Filipino adults hold a formal financial account. Skyro's move into reusable digital credit is positioned by the company as addressing part of this financial inclusion gap by supporting sustained customer engagement rather than one-off transactions. The rollout also reflects the continued expansion of QR-based payment infrastructure across the region, which Skyro said it intends to use as a foundation for delivering digital credit products aligned with consumer demand for accessible, everyday financial tools.