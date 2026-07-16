Mashreq has launched the NEO On Arrival account, a digital bank account allowing travellers to open and use a UAE account upon arrival in the country.

The UAE-based bank has introduced the account through its Mashreq NEO digital banking platform, targeting international travellers, tourists, and other visitors who require local financial access shortly after entering the UAE. The product is intended to reduce the administrative steps typically involved in setting up banking services as a non-resident.

How the account works

Visitors can download the Mashreq NEO app and complete passport-based eKYC verification to activate a virtual account. Once verification is complete, users receive a digital card that can be used for transactions in the UAE. Mashreq has stated the account can be opened and activated within minutes of arrival, without requiring a branch visit or physical documentation beyond the passport used for identity verification.

The service relies on Mashreq's existing digital banking infrastructure and eKYC processes, which the bank already applies across its NEO platform for other account types.

Regulatory and institutional involvement

According to Mashreq, the rollout involved coordination with several UAE authorities and partners, including the Central Bank of the UAE, the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security (ICP), Emirates Facial Recognition (EFR), and unspecified payment network partners. This points to the account requiring integration with national identity verification and border-entry systems, alongside standard banking compliance checks, in order to support real-time onboarding for non-resident users.

Fernando Morillo, Group Head of Retail Banking at Mashreq, said the launch reflects the bank's aim to support banking models linked to tourism and business travel, and to align with the UAE's broader push toward a cashless economy.

Market context

The UAE has positioned itself as a high-volume destination for both leisure and business travel, and short-term visitors typically face barriers accessing local payment rails, including limited options beyond foreign card payments or cash. A digital account activated on arrival would allow visitors to transact locally through a domestic account rather than relying solely on international cards or cash withdrawals.

Mashreq has said the account is also expected to affect local merchants, who could see increased transaction volumes if more visitors shift spending to local digital payment methods rather than cash or foreign-issued cards. The bank added that the initiative may create further opportunities for collaboration with fintech providers on payments and digital wallet integration, though no specific partnerships beyond the launch partners have been named.

Ghazal Al Sakaal, Global Head of Ecosystems and Platform Banking at Mashreq, said the product combines digital identity verification, partner integration, and app-based onboarding to give visitors banking access from the point of entry.

Mashreq has not disclosed adoption figures, a rollout timeline for additional features, or details on transaction limits associated with the account.