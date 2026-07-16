Australia-based Embedded Finance startup LendUs has closed a USD 5 million seed funding round led by Carthona Capital, aimed at scaling its digital home loan comparison platform. The company embeds home loan comparison and origination tools directly into consumer-facing brands, positioning itself as infrastructure rather than a traditional mortgage broker.

The platform was developed after observin how Embedded Financial products could be distributed at scale through existing consumer touchpoints. LendUs applies the same distribution logic to home lending, a segment where broker-led models have been slower to digitise.

According to the company, the round was oversubscribed, with investor interest reaching close to double the committed capital before being capped at USD 5 million.

Platform model and traction

LendUs' platform allows partner brands to offer home loan comparison and origination tools to their existing customer bases without building the underlying infrastructure themselves. Consumers can compare rates and connect with lenders within the host brand's own digital environment, rather than being routed to an external broker.

The company reports more than 20 integrated partnerships to date, over 10,000 users who have compared home loans through the platform, and platform growth of 150% between January and May 2026.

A company representative said there is demand from organisations seeking to offer home loan solutions to their members or customers without developing their own infrastructure, adding that the platform enables partners to deliver a digital, choice-driven home loan experience within their existing ecosystem.

Use of funds and market context

The seed funding will be used to expand LendUs' partner network and further develop its technology stack, as the company targets broader integration across consumer platforms in Australia.

The raise reflects continued investor interest in Embedded Finance models that position non-financial brands as distribution channels for lending products, an approach already established in sectors such as Buy Now, Pay Later and now being extended to mortgage origination.