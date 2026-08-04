UniCredit has partnered with Accenture and IBM to build a next-generation banking technology platform.

The agreement sets out a new operating model intended to combine the resilience of mission-critical banking systems with the flexibility offered by cloud computing, data infrastructure, and artificial intelligence.

New operating model for banking technology

Under the collaboration, the three companies will jointly design an operating model that gives UniCredit greater control over the evolution of its technology infrastructure. The stated aim is to allow the bank to maintain the stability required of mission-critical systems while adopting more flexible digital platforms capable of supporting continuous innovation, including the scaling of AI capabilities across the group.

As part of the agreement, Accenture will acquire from IBM the majority stake in a joint venture that currently manages a significant portion of UniCredit's technology infrastructure. Separately, IBM will supply modernised technology platforms to UniCredit, including IBM Z systems, software, and consulting services. Furthermore, the companies describe this agreement as the starting point of a multi-year programme to update the bank's underlying systems and operating model. Completion of the transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals and applicable information and consultation procedures.

Part of a broader growth strategy

UniCredit has framed the announcement as part of its wider growth strategy, with the collaboration intended to serve as a reference model for banking technology in Europe. The company said that the technology is considered a strategic enabler of the group's transformation, with the partnership expected to support faster innovation and the responsible scaling of artificial intelligence across the organisation.

Accenture and IBM characterised the agreement as an example of how technology partnerships can act as a growth driver for financial institutions, combining a pan-European operational footprint with mission-critical technology and hybrid cloud architecture. Ireland-based Accenture and US-based IBM both stated that the collaboration reflects a shared commitment to supporting UniCredit's long-term technology roadmap.

The transaction has not been disclosed in financial terms. Further details on the implementation timeline for the multi-year programme have not yet been made public.