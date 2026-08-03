Clear Street has launched a platform offering accredited investors pre-IPO access to Databricks, starting with the AI company Databricks.

According to Clear Street, the platform aims to reduce friction for investors seeking access to private-market wealth creation, a segment increasingly dominated by companies that remain private for longer periods before going public.

Platform structure and scope

According to the announcement, Clear Street plans to expand the platform to include as many as 30 private companies by the end of 2026, focusing primarily on technology firms valued between USD five billion and USD 20 billion that are estimated to be six months to two years away from an IPO. The broker is also establishing dedicated equity research covering private companies, an effort it describes as bringing greater transparency to markets that have traditionally lacked public disclosure standards.

Investors on the platform will not acquire Databricks shares directly. Instead, they will hold an interest in a special purpose vehicle (SPV) that itself holds a stake in a third-party fund owning Databricks shares. Databricks remains the shareholder of record through that external fund, and the company has stated it has no direct engagement or relationship with Clear Street. In addition, Clear Street has said it will act as counterparty on the transactions and will bear associated risk.

The structure reflects broader constraints in current private markets. Earlier in 2026, AI companies, including Anthropic moved to restrict unauthorised secondary transfers of their shares, voiding SPVs and indirect sales that circumvented internal transfer rules. Clear Street's platform is designed to finance eligible pre-IPO positions within this constrained environment, rather than through direct engagement with the underlying companies.

Wider market context and Clear Street's own listing plans

The launch follows a similar move by Goldman Sachs, which recently expanded its own platform for wealthy clients and family offices seeking direct stakes in fast-growing private companies. Both developments point to increased competition among financial institutions to provide access to private-company investing as more high-growth firms delay public listings.

At the moment, Clear Street's own IPO plans remain on hold. The company paused its listing in February amid broader market volatility affecting valuations across brokers and fintech firms. Moreover, it was also mentioned that the firm remains cash-flow positive and has strengthened its liquidity position through a USD 400 million investment-grade bond offering, which it intends to use to build out its private-market infrastructure. Clear Street's CEO has indicated the firm may revisit a public listing in 2027, depending on market conditions.