Embat launches global banking product

Embat has launched a global banking product, designed to bring together cash management, international payments and collections, FX hedging, and account reconciliation.

According to Embat, the product is aimed at mid-market companies with international operations, which the company says face recurring structural challenges. These include the time and complexity involved in opening bank accounts in new countries, disconnects between banking systems and enterprise resource planning (ERP) platforms, and limited transparency around foreign exchange spreads.

Through Global Banking, businesses can open local IBANs in 22 countries within days, using a fully digital KYC process. Transactions are automatically integrated with ERP systems, which Embat states reduces the need for manual reconciliation. The product also allows customers to hedge currency exposures across more than 60 currencies. In addition, Embat has built the offering on its existing AI infrastructure, including its agentic AI assistant, TellMe.

Commenting on the announcement, Álvaro Dexeus, Director of Global Banking, said the operational challenges and friction within the European treasury, accounting, and banking landscape persist even for large multinational companies, and noted that artificial intelligence is accelerating the transformation already underway through financial technology.

Market context

The launch reflects a broader trend among treasury and finance automation providers to expand beyond software tools and into direct banking infrastructure, positioning themselves closer to the movement of funds rather than solely the management of financial data. Moreover, through the process of combining account opening, payments, FX, and reconciliation into one workflow, Embat is aligning its offering with the operational needs of finance teams managing multiple currencies and jurisdictions.