US-based bank MCBANK has selected Jack Henry to support its growth strategy, expand its commercial banking capabilities, and modernise its banking infrastructure as the institution extends its presence across the Gulf South region.

MCBANK entered a new phase of its development earlier in 2026 following the merger of its holding company, MC Bancshares, with DMMS Purchaser, an investor group led by former IBERIABANK executives. The transaction brought more than USD 225 million in new capital to the bank, which is now pursuing a strategy combining organic growth with acquisitions to build a regional commercial and private banking franchise.

To support this expansion, MCBANK has selected Jack Henry's core processing platform along with a set of additional technology solutions intended to underpin the bank's operations as it scales.

Technology components

The agreement includes deployment of the Banno Digital Platform, which is intended to provide digital banking functionality for both commercial and retail clients. MCBANK will also adopt Jack Henry's treasury management solutions, aimed at supporting commercial clients ranging from smaller businesses to larger corporate accounts. In addition, the bank will use Jack Henry Managed Secure Cloud, a managed service covering IT infrastructure and cybersecurity, which is designed to function as an extension of the bank's internal technology team.

According to MC Bancshares chief executive officer Daryl Byrd, the bank's leadership had prior experience working with Jack Henry's systems during a previous period of growth and acquisitions, which informed the decision to return to the vendor for its current expansion. Byrd also referenced Jack Henry's cloud-native strategy as a factor in the selection, citing its potential to support ongoing platform updates with limited operational disruption.

Jonathan Baltzell, president of Bank Solutions at Jack Henry, said the vendor's role would be to provide technology capable of scaling alongside MCBANK's stated growth plans.

Market context

The partnership reflects a broader pattern in the US regional banking sector, where institutions pursuing growth through acquisition and market expansion are increasingly turning to established core banking vendors to support integration, compliance, and digital service delivery across combined entities. Jack Henry's core processing and cloud infrastructure offerings position it among the technology providers serving mid-sized and regional US banks navigating this type of consolidation and expansion activity.

For MCBANK, the technology partnership is positioned as a foundational element of its stated ambition to establish itself as a relationship-focused commercial and private bank within the Gulf South market over the coming years.