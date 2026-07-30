Chargebee and Twikey have partnered to link billing systems directly with bank payment infrastructure.

The collaboration is designed to help organisations connect their billing systems more closely with bank payment infrastructure, addressing a long-standing gap between billing platforms, ERP systems, and banks that often forces finance teams to match invoices and payments manually across multiple systems.

Real-time payment status flows between platforms

Chargebee provides billing infrastructure for companies managing subscription, usage-based, and hybrid pricing models. Its platform covers the revenue lifecycle, including product and pricing configuration, usage metering, revenue recognition, and customer retention, across enterprise sales, self-serve growth, multiple entities, and international markets.

Twikey connects billing systems to banks through more than 3.500 bank and connector integrations, managing SEPA e-mandates and supporting recurring collections.

Under the partnership, payment statuses, including SEPA Direct Debit collections and bank transfers, now flow from Twikey into Chargebee in real time. This is intended to give finance teams greater visibility into payment statuses and to reduce the need for manual reconciliation. Moreover, because merchants using SEPA Direct Debit and bank transfers via Twikey collect payments directly rather than through an intermediary payment service provider, the companies state that the arrangement can also make consumers' bank statements clearer, potentially resulting in fewer chargebacks.

Relevance for recurring-revenue sectors

The companies indicate that the combined solution is particularly relevant for sectors such as media, insurance, retail, utilities, and telecom, where recurring payments, large customer bases, and complex pricing structures frequently coincide.

Commenting on the partnership, Jeff Sant, COO of Chargebee, said that as businesses adopt usage-based and more complex pricing models, the gap between billing and payments can result in failed collections and manual reconciliation overhead, adding that working with Twikey is intended to help customers connect their billing and payments infrastructure directly and improve revenue collection and management.

Dominique Adriansens, CEO at Twikey, said the disconnect between billing systems and bank payments has been a persistent challenge for businesses managing recurring revenue, noting that mandates change, transactions fail, and payment details become outdated, often because legacy systems lack the depth to keep pace. The partnership, the executive added, is intended to help organisations build a more connected recurring revenue stack, reducing reconciliation effort and improving collections performance.