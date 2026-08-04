InvestiFi has raised USD 20 million in a funding round led by Vibe Credit Union, with participation from BankTech Ventures and other credit unions.

The round was led by Vibe Credit Union, with additional participation from BankTech Ventures, Idaho Central Credit Union, Navari (formerly CUSG), United Financial Credit Union, Coastal Credit Union, Mid Minnesota Credit Union, Truity Credit Union, and Southpoint Credit Union.

InvestiFi's client base has grown from four financial institutions in 2024 to more than 60 signed credit unions and community banks as of July 2026. The company attributes this growth to demand from financial institutions seeking to retain account holder assets that might otherwise move to third-party investment platforms. Several of the participating credit unions, including Vibe Credit Union and Idaho Central Credit Union, invested directly in the round alongside institutional backers such as BankTech Ventures and Navari.

InvestiFi's platform enables credit unions and community banks to offer digital investing services directly within their existing online banking environment. Current offerings include fractional investing in stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), guided investing, individual retirement accounts (IRAs), cryptocurrency trading, and stablecoins. The company has said further product additions are planned.

A key feature of the platform is a patent-pending flow of funds, marketed as Investing from Checking, which allows account holders to invest directly from checking or savings accounts. This approach is designed to avoid the delays and costs associated with transferring funds to external brokerages or cryptocurrency platforms, keeping the investing activity within the account holder's existing banking relationship.

Market context and implications

Research cited by InvestiFi, from Cornerstone Advisors, indicates that nearly half of Gen Z and Millennial consumers are currently investing, with 43% having moved money to third-party platforms to do so. Digital investing has become a standard feature expected by consumers of banks and credit unions in the US, as larger financial institutions, neobanks, and fintechs add investing capabilities to their digital banking offerings.

For credit unions and community banks, embedded investing is positioned as a tool to help retain deposits and account holder relationships that might otherwise migrate to standalone brokerage or crypto platforms. The new funding is intended to support further scaling of InvestiFi's platform and to increase adoption among the end users of its partner financial institutions.