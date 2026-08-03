Santander has partnered with Gigs to launch an eSIM service, giving customers mobile data access in more than 160 countries.

The solution has been developed under a global agreement with Gigs, a company specialising in international digital connectivity and eSIM services. Spain is the first market to launch the service, which will be phased in gradually.

Following the launch in Spain, the service will expand to Portugal and Mexico, before reaching additional Santander markets. The initiative forms part of Santander's Global Businesses strategy, which focuses on developing digital solutions that can be deployed across the bank's international footprint and applied consistently to retail customers in different countries.

The eSIM has been aimed at customers who travel frequently, positioning it as an alternative to traditional roaming services, particularly for travel outside the EU. Through the Santander app, customers can purchase data plans, monitor usage, and renew packages before or during a trip. In addition, rather than downloading a new eSIM for each journey, users activate it once and can top up data as required for subsequent trips.

The service is embedded within Santander's existing digital banking environment, meaning customers do not need to install third-party applications or exchange physical SIM cards to obtain connectivity abroad. Data packages are available in five sizes: 3 GB, 5 GB, 10 GB, 20 GB, and 50 GB, with pricing structured according to different travel durations and usage profiles.

Coverage extends to destinations including the US, the UK, Morocco, Turkey, Japan, Brazil, and Thailand, among other markets. Customers can also track their data consumption in real time and manage active plans from a single section of the app, rather than through separate telecoms provider channels.

Context within Santander's digital strategy

The eSIM launch adds to Santander's range of app-based services aimed at integrating everyday customer needs, such as travel connectivity, into its banking platform. Through the process of building the feature into the existing app rather than requiring a separate application, Santander is extending the range of non-banking services accessible through its digital channels.

For Gigs, the agreement represents a deployment of its eSIM infrastructure through a banking partner with an international retail customer base, rather than through a standalone telecoms or travel-focused application. The partnership reflects a broader pattern of banks embedding adjacent digital services, such as connectivity or travel-related tools, within their core apps to extend the scope of customer interactions beyond traditional financial products.

The staged rollout, starting in Spain and extending to Portugal and Mexico, indicates that further expansion into other Santander markets will depend on the initial phases of deployment.