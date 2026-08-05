Anthropic has signed a USD ten billion, six-year computing agreement with Volta Infra Holdings, delivered in partnership with Bitdeer Technologies.

The AI company has struck a computing capacity contract with Volta Infra Holdings Ltd, a data centre startup backed by Nvidia Corp, according to people familiar with the matter who requested anonymity because the deal has not been made public. The agreement gives Anthropic access to additional computing infrastructure as it continues to expand capacity to meet demand for its Claude models.

According to Bloomberg, Volta said that it had secured a USD ten billion deal with an unnamed AI lab, to be delivered in partnership with Bitdeer Technologies Group, a Bitcoin mining company that also operates data centres. The site is located in Norway, and the agreement runs for six years. Volta chief executive officer Ricard Boada did not name the client, and representatives for Anthropic and Bitdeer declined to comment when contacted.

Anthropic has pursued several computing agreements in recent months as demand grows for its coding and other AI-related tools. The company has previously signed deals with Elon Musk's SpaceX, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, and Akamai Technologies Inc, and is reportedly in discussions to lease computing power from Meta Platforms Inc's data centres.

Earlier in 2026, Anthropic raised USD 65 billion in a funding round to help finance the cost of AI development. The company is also considering a stock market listing as soon as this year.

Volta's funding and expansion

Volta was founded in January 2026 by former executives from Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. The company leases AI computing capacity and assists clients with financing agreements for chips. It announced on Tuesday that it had raised USD 300 million in venture funding, valuing the company at USD 2.4 billion.

Bitdeer, Volta's partner for the Norway site, is one of several Bitcoin mining companies converting data centres previously used for cryptocurrency mining into AI-focused facilities, as Bitcoin prices have declined. According to a company update issued on 21 July 2026, Bitdeer plans to convert some of its crypto mining sites in Texas, Tennessee, and Washington state.

Anthropic and OpenAI have both relied on a combination of established technology companies and newer infrastructure startups to build the data centre capacity required for AI development. OpenAI has said it expects to spend significant sums on physical infrastructure and is reportedly planning a data centre in Georgia that could cost more than USD 30 billion. Nvidia is also reported to be in discussions to help OpenAI lease computing capacity at a USD 500 billion, ten-gigawatt hub in Ohio, which SoftBank Group Corp is overseeing.

Some financing arrangements involving OpenAI and Anthropic have drawn scrutiny over the past year for their circular structure, in which technology suppliers and AI developers become financially interconnected. Observers have noted that such arrangements could amplify losses should demand for AI products fail to meet current expectations.