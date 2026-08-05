BBVA has agreed to acquire Société Générale's stake in Altura Markets, becoming the sole shareholder of the derivatives platform.

BBVA has reached an agreement with Société Générale to acquire the 50% stake in Altura Markets currently held by the France-based bank, making BBVA the sole shareholder of the company. The transaction remains subject to regulatory approval.

Altura Markets was established as a joint venture between BBVA and Société Générale and operates as a broker for listed futures and options in Spain and Portugal. Through the transaction, BBVA will bring Altura Markets fully into the group, aligning it with the bank's stated strategy of expanding its Markets Services business and building a combined execution and clearing platform for institutional clients.

Antonio Ordás, Head of Global Markets at BBVA, said that the move reflects growing demand among clients for integrated and global execution and clearing solutions, and is intended to consolidate these services onto a single platform.

Under the agreement, BBVA's institutional clients are expected to gain access to a more integrated offering, including access to trading venues and clearing houses through a single platform, alongside changes to how the bank manages capital and liquidity for these operations. The deal is described by BBVA as a new stage in its relationship with Société Générale, which will continue to provide technology services and access to clearing houses to BBVA over the coming years. Hatem Mustapha, Head of Global Markets at Société Générale, said the renewed partnership arrangement is intended to maintain reliable services for BBVA and Altura Markets going forward.

Industry context

The transaction fits into a broader trend among banks to consolidate capital markets infrastructure, particularly in execution and clearing, as institutional clients increasingly request single-provider access across multiple venues. For BBVA, full ownership of Altura Markets removes the shared-governance structure of a 50/50 joint venture, potentially simplifying decision-making over the unit's technology and client offering. For Société Générale, the sale reduces its direct equity exposure to the Iberian listed derivatives brokerage market while preserving a role as a technology and clearing services provider to BBVA.

According to the official press release, the deal has not been assigned a specific completion date beyond the requirement for regulatory clearance, and no financial terms of the transaction have been disclosed. Both banks continue to operate in the wider European capital markets sector, where regulatory scrutiny of clearing arrangements and capital requirements remains a relevant factor for institutions restructuring their market infrastructure.