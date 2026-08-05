Thredd and Pliant have expanded their partnership to launch a commercial credit programme in the US, backed by Coastal.

The programme allows American businesses to issue commercial credit cards with real-time visibility into spend and cash-flow management, replicating a proposition Pliant had previously established in Europe.

The initiative is now live in the US on the Visa network, with bank sponsorship provided by Coastal. Its launch follows a soft rollout that began in late 2025, during which Pliant started onboarding US customers while preparing the infrastructure for broader market entry.

Pliant's platform combines credit issuance with lending decisioning and reconciliation tools, allowing businesses to manage expenses, credit, and reporting through a single system. In Europe, this model has positioned Pliant as a provider to mid-market fintechs, commercial banks, and enterprises. With this in mind, the US launch extends the same approach to American businesses, with Thredd providing the underlying processing infrastructure to support the cross-border expansion.

Jim McCarthy, CEO at Thredd, said the partnership reflects the company's role in supporting established fintechs as they enter new markets, noting that its prior work with Pliant's European commercial credit proposition informed its ability to meet the timelines required for the US rollout. Moreover, Malte Rau, CEO and Co-Founder at Pliant, said the partnership with Thredd, described as a global provider active in the EU, has enabled the company to support its commercial credit use cases in the US as well.

Strategic context

The move comes as Embedded Finance and commercial card programmes continue to expand beyond Europe, with providers seeking partnerships that combine local bank sponsorship, card network access, and processing infrastructure to support faster market entry. For Thredd, the expanded relationship with Pliant adds to its portfolio of fintechs supported across multiple regions, while for Pliant, the US launch marks a shift from a Europe-focused commercial credit provider to one operating across two continents.