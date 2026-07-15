Simple., a US-based financial company specialising in banking infrastructure and foreign exchange, has launched its Global Gateway for Banks to FX, a bank-facing platform designed to let financial institutions offer cross-border foreign exchange and payment services to their customers.

Single point of access to regulated providers

The Global Gateway connects a bank's authenticated customers to a network of regulated FX and payment providers through one platform. According to the company, this removes the need for a bank to become an FX provider itself, maintain correspondent banking relationships, or operate its own FX marketplace. Customer authentication remains with the participating bank, while execution of the underlying FX and payment services is carried out by the regulated providers in the network.

Simple. positions the offering as distinct from embedded FX providers and institutional FX trading venues. Rather than taking over the bank's customer relationship or requiring banks to build FX infrastructure themselves, the platform is intended to function as a standardised gateway, with banks retaining the customer interface while providers handle execution.

Built on South American FX infrastructure

The platform draws on Simple.'s experience supporting regulated FX providers across South America, where the company has built infrastructure for cross-border payment and FX connectivity. That base now underpins a global platform aimed at banks seeking faster implementation and access to a wider network of regulated providers.

A company official said many banks want to offer improved cross-border payment and FX capabilities but face operational, regulatory, and infrastructure barriers, and that the Global Gateway is intended to give banks a standardised way to connect customers to regulated FX providers while banks continue to focus on their own customer relationships.

Addressing correspondent banking gaps

Cross-border payments continue to depend heavily on correspondent banking networks. While SWIFT remains a central part of international banking, not all financial institutions, particularly smaller and regional ones, have extensive correspondent relationships or broad FX access. Simple. states that around four thousand US banks do not offer SWIFT services, and that non-US institutions typically require a US banking partner and nostro or correspondent banking relationships to settle transactions abroad.

The company also points to regulatory developments in Brazil as an example of the volatility banks and FX providers can face in cross-border markets, citing a new levy on FX payouts of up to 900%, a capital requirement it says could remove around 80% of existing FX providers from the market, and restrictions on USDC and USDT purchases that reportedly pushed vendor costs for these tokens up sevenfold within a single day.

Capabilities and rollout

Key features of the Global Gateway include bank-facing integration, customer authentication managed by the bank, connectivity to regulated FX and payment providers, and an architecture designed to expand as further providers join the network. Simple. says the platform is intended to be deployed without banks needing to build or operate their own FX marketplace.