Inter has launched its wearable technology line in the US, introducing the Inter Ring and Inter Wristband, two contactless payment devices designed to allow customers to make payments without a phone, screen, or battery.

Product design and technology

The Inter Ring will be available in gold, silver, rose, black, and grey, while the Inter Wristband, designed to be adjustable for daily use, will be offered in black, orange, and white. Both devices run on passive near-field communication (NFC) technology, making them water-resistant and battery-free. Each device is activated once through the Inter App.

Payments made through the Inter Ring or Wristband function as an extension of the customer's existing Inter credit card, sharing the same credit limit and due date, with purchases from the wearable, card, and app appearing on a single statement. Transactions use tokenisation and encryption consistent with existing contactless payment standards, and certain purchases may require a PIN. If a wearable device is lost or stolen, customers can disable or remove it through the Inter App.

Positioning within Inter's broader ecosystem

A company official said wearables reflect Inter's approach to simplifying everyday tasks through technology, convenience, and security, describing the aim as reducing time spent at checkout while maintaining payment protection through established security measures. The launch extends Inter's existing card-based payment infrastructure into physical accessories, rather than introducing a separate payment account or product line.

Rollout plans

Wearables will initially be available to a limited group of Inter customers, with a broader rollout planned later in 2026. The company said terms, conditions, and merchant acceptance apply, and did not specify a timeline for full availability beyond 2026.

Broader context

The launch adds to a broader trend among financial institutions and payment providers to extend contactless payment capability into wearable devices, following similar developments already established in card-linked wearables offered by other banks and payment networks internationally. As contactless and tokenised payment methods continue to expand into everyday accessories, wearable payment devices may become a more common extension of existing card-based banking products in the US market.