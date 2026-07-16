Branch has announced new configurations for its earned wage access (EWA) offering, including a model called Flex that lets companies and platforms embed EWA into the scheduling, shift, and other tools their workforces already use. The US-based workforce payments company said workers can now access their earned wages through an existing debit card via Branch Direct or the Branch App.

A lighter path to embedded EWA

The Flex model is designed to remove the integration and engineering work that an embedded EWA experience has typically required. Branch said it sits alongside its existing Core offering, which integrates with time and attendance and payroll systems, and carries forward the same characteristics, including no pre-funding requirement. According to Branch, Flex lets companies embed EWA within weeks rather than months, with minimal engineering effort and without the time and attendance integration that such programmes have usually needed. Employers and platforms gain more control over how they roll out, fund, and integrate the programme while keeping the worker experience consistent.

More ways for workers to receive pay

Workers enrolled in either the Core or Flex model can receive funds instantly to an existing debit card for a small fee, or within two business days at no cost. The Core model also allows an instant transfer to the Branch App at no cost. Branch positions EWA as a way for workers to cover expenses between paydays without turning to higher-cost options such as payday loans or overdraft fees. The Branch App, which combines a digital wallet and debit card, also includes features covering cash flow, savings, and rewards.

A single system for workforce payouts

Branch offers EWA alongside its other payout options through a single system rather than several point solutions. Beyond earned wage access, its infrastructure supports paycard and direct deposit, cashless tips and mileage, 1099 contractor payouts, W-2 employee payments, and embedded finance, and companies can start with one use case and add others without re-onboarding workers or rebuilding back-end systems.

The launch reflects wider growth in earned wage access as an expected workplace benefit, particularly across hospitality, staffing, and marketplace sectors with hourly and shift-based workforces. Reducing the integration burden addresses one of the main barriers to adoption, since embedding EWA into existing workforce apps has often required significant engineering resource.