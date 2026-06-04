US-based fintech Ramp has raised USD 750 million in a new funding round, lifting its valuation to USD 44 billion.

The round was led by ICONIQ, GIC, and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, with additional participation from Goldman Sachs Alternatives, D.E. Shaw, and Morgan Stanley Investment Management. Existing investors including Founders Fund, Lightspeed Venture Partners, D1 Capital Partners, T. Rowe Price, and General Catalyst also contributed.

AI automation driving corporate finance adoption

According to Reuters, the valuation increase reflects growing investor confidence in artificial intelligence as a structural driver of change in corporate finance. Ramp's platform applies AI to tasks such as expense reporting, invoice processing, and bookkeeping, functions that have historically required significant manual effort and operational overhead.

In addition, according to the company, the median customer saved 50% more money and 32% more time on an annual basis in May 2026 compared with the same period a year earlier. Customers using Ramp's full product suite reported more than double those savings.

Fintech investment signals broader sector recovery

The funding round also reflects a wider recovery in fintech investment, with institutional and venture capital returning to fast-growing companies seen as capable of challenging legacy financial infrastructure. Ramp's ability to attract sovereign wealth, pension, and major alternative asset managers in a single round signals sustained institutional appetite for scaled fintech platforms with demonstrable unit economics.

Eric Glyman, co-founder and CEO of Ramp, noted that the institution is growing at a rate comparable to three years ago, despite being roughly 20 times larger, attributing this trajectory to what the company characterises as the most significant structural change in finance since the introduction of the spreadsheet.

With the fresh capital, Ramp is positioned to expand its product capabilities and customer base at a time when AI-driven automation is increasingly central to corporate finance strategy across sectors.