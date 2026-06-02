Anthropic has agreed to share access to its Mythos AI model with the European Commission following months of negotiations over cybersecurity risks.

US-based Anthropic has confirmed it will share access to Mythos, its most advanced AI model, with the European Commission after months of discussions prompted by cybersecurity concerns. The European Commission confirmed it had held several meetings with Anthropic, describing the latest developments on potential future access as welcome. Official terms and conditions of the arrangement have not yet been disclosed.

Mythos was initially rolled out in April 2026 to a limited number of companies as part of Anthropic's cybersecurity venture Project Glasswing. The model is capable of identifying security flaws and weaknesses in software at scale, a capability that prompted concern among governments, banks, and technology firms over potential misuse by bad actors, given its ability to uncover large numbers of previously unknown software vulnerabilities.

Regulatory and geopolitical context

The EU's access to Mythos required US government involvement, as Anthropic indicated it needed government permission before sharing the model with non-US governments. The US administration has sought to maintain dominance in advanced AI development and has been cautious about sharing frontier models with foreign governments.

The EU had previously been granted access to OpenAI's GPT-5.5-Cyber model in May 2026, but discussions with Anthropic were described as being at a different stage at that point. The Trump administration also announced agreements in May 2026 with Google DeepMind, Microsoft, and xAI, allowing the US government to assess AI models before public release.

The European Commission noted that Mythos is not an isolated development, stating that a new wave of powerful models is entering the market and describing the associated risks as a shared challenge requiring intensified discussions with like-minded partners, including the US.

No timeline for formalising the access arrangement or details on the scope of permitted use have been disclosed.